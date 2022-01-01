Dan Cleary secures move from Dundalk to St Johnstone

St Johnstone have announced the signing of defender Dan Cleary from Dundalk.

Dublin-born Cleary, 25, had spells in the Liverpool and Birmingham youth set-ups before heading to the League of Ireland Premier Division club in 2018.

Centre-back Cleary has signed a contract with St Johnstone until the summer of 2024.

“This is a great move for me and I can’t wait to get started,” he said on the club’s official website.

“I had other offers to consider, but St Johnstone is the perfect challenge for me at this stage of my career.

“The manager (Callum Davidson) made me feel really wanted and he is the type of manager I want to play for.

“I was over for a short visit last month and it was good to work with the manager, the coaching staff and the players. I was impressed with the set-up.

“I’ll be back over permanently when training starts this week and we all know how important the next few weeks and months are going to be.

“We know it is going to take hard work and dedication as the starting points to get points on the board and climb the table.

“I know I am ready for that challenge and I need to impress the manager and the staff to show I am worthy of a place in the team.”

St Johnstone also confirmed Cammy Ballantyne has signed a new contract to keep him at McDiarmid Park until the summer of 2024, and is set to spend the rest of the campaign on loan at Montrose.

Midfielder Spencer Moreland has joined Stenhousemuir on loan until the end of the season.