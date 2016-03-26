Dani Alves: Brazil do not have the same philosophy as Barca

Dani Alves has slammed critics expecting him to replicate his Barcelona performances for Brazil.

Dunga's side suffered a setback in their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign on Friday as they let a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-2 at home to Uruguay.

The showdown between Barca team-mates Neymar and Luis Suarez attracted much of the pre-match attention and the latter, on his return from an international ban dating back to him biting Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini at the 2014 World Cup, hit Uruguay's equaliser with a low drive.

Brazil led through first-half goals from Douglas Costa and Renato Augusto but Dani Alves feels it is unfair to expect himself or Neymar to scale the heights they do with their supreme club side.

"We are talking about another level of game, about another kind of game," he told reporters.

"And I'll repeat: if people want to see me playing like I do for Barcelona, they have to go and see me in Barcelona.

"For Brazil, we don't play in the same way as Barcelona because we don't have the same philosophy and it's a bit more complicated because we display other characteristics."

The full-back added: "We are always frustrated when we don't manage to win. That always happens, no matter the place, the stadium.

"We are always trying to fight, to get the best results. But I think that if we struggle for stability, things will get complicated and more difficult."