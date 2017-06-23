Dani Alves drops massive Man City transfer hint

Juventus defender Dani Alves dropped a massive hint that he is set to join Manchester City by praising manager Pep Guardiola.

Alves worked with Guardiola during the City boss' highly successful four seasons in charge of Barcelona, winning the Champions League twice in that span.

Reports suggest he has agreed a two-year deal to move to the Premier League side once he has negotiated his exit from Juve and he did little to dampen that speculation when providing an update on his future.

"Everyone knows my admiration for Pep Guardiola – he is a great coach," Alves told Brazilian TV show Conversa com Bial when asked if City would be his next team.

Alves also discussed his situation at Juventus after club CEO Giuseppe Marotta suggested he would be allowed to leave on a free transfer despite still having a year left on his contract.

The Brazilian continued: "I don't know what is happening. I have left the work to my agents in Italy and they have said they would talk to me once they find a resolution on the contract.

"If I go, it will be without any conflicts, without any problems, as opposed to what is being said."

If confirmed, City's swoop for Alves will add to the signings of Bernardo Silva and Ederson.

Guardiola was keen to add another right-back to his squad following the exits of out-of-contract duo Bacary Sagna and Pablo Zabaleta.

Alves has only spent one year at Juventus, winning Serie A and the Coppa Italia, while the club lost out to Real Madrid in the Champions League final this month.