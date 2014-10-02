Dani Alves reveals he is 'going to England'

Andoni Zubizarreta, Barca's sporting director, announced last month that Brazil international Dani Alves would be leaving Camp Nou after seven trophy-laden seasons when his contract expires next year.

The 31-year-old has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, and he has now confirmed that he will ply his trade in England from the beginning of the 2015-16 campaign.

"I am moving to England next year," Dani Alves told Brazilian newspaper O Globo this week.

"I am going to play in the home of football. This will be my last year at Barcelona."

Dani Alves has made over 300 appearances for Barca since joining from Sevilla in July 2008.

He has won four La Liga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, two FIFA Club World Cups and two Copa del Reys in his time in Catalonia.