Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah bury the hatchet after warm-up clash

Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos insists he has no problem with team-mate Eddie Nketiah after they clashed ahead of Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham.

Spaniard Ceballos and fellow substitute Nketiah squared up to each other and had to be separated following a late challenge during the warm-up at Craven Cottage.

The pair took seats at opposite ends of the substitutes’ bench when the game kicked off.

It happens.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 12, 2020

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta said he had not seen the incident when asked about it post-match but Ceballos, whose tackle sparked the confrontation, has since moved to diffuse the situation.

The on-loan Real Madrid midfielder posted a picture on Instagram of himself and Nketiah smiling together as they left the ground, along with the words: “No problems here my brother” and a peace symbol.

Arsenal shared the image on the club’s official twitter account, accompanied by the words: “It happens.”

Goals from Alexandre Lacazette, Gabriel and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the north London club a dream start to the new Premier League season, with Ceballos and Nketiah each coming off the bench in the second half.