Tottenham wary of late hijack from rivals as they close in on new midfielder

The 22-year-old was one of the standout players at this summer’s European Under-21 Championship but could be set for a Bernabeu exit as he seeks more regular game time.

Sky Sports News claims that Spurs are negotiating the 22-year-old's transfer to north London, but a temporary move appears to be the likeliest outcome.

Ceballos doesn’t want to leave Spain permanently and he also has a high release clause and four years remaining on his contract with Los Blancos.

However, Liverpool could yet hijack the deal as Marca believe the Champions League winners are willing to bid £45 million for the midfielder.

