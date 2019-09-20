Daniel Farke claims ‘modest’ Norwich will not underestimate Burnley

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke is ready for his side to prove their Premier League credentials all over again when they head to Burnley.

The Canaries pulled off a shock 3-2 win against champions Manchester City at Carrow Road last weekend.

However, Farke knows there is nothing quite like a trip to Turf Moor to keep everyone grounded.

“I wasn’t carried away by the Man City win. Perhaps the reaction was a bit too much, but it is always a big topic when a team wins against them,” the German said.

“We are still unbelievably modest, we always have to prove ourselves again and again. We have beaten one of the best teams in the world, but all the teams have different approaches.

“We got back to proper, focused work (at training) and are hoping for a good result at Burnley. Man City was good for the confidence and mood, but Burnley will be completely different.”

Despite not wanting to play up Norwich’s hard-earned win, which saw the newly-promoted side go 2-0 up inside half-an-hour, Farke believes the result will have made the rest of the league take notice.

“The other Premier League clubs know we have quality and are competitive,” said Farke, whose side secured the Sky Bet Championship title last season.

“Jurgen Klopp knew Liverpool had to put in a good performance to beat us (in the opening match of the season). Everyone is aware it is not easy to win against us.”

The same can be said of Burnley, who have used their own unique style to establish themselves in the top flight.

“Burnley have an experienced group of players who are used to playing with each other. They have a good mentality and stick together. I like their bravery and spirit,” Farke said at a press conference.

“They are quite a physical side and are dangerous in crossing situations, are sharp enough to win second balls, so we have to be awake at defending crosses.

“We are totally different to Burnley in how we play, but when you stick together and have spirit, commitment and togetherness, like they have, then you can be successful, so they can be a role model for us.”

Farke added: “We will try to get off the mark with our first away win as quickly as possible, but I don’t expect it to be easy tomorrow.”

Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has signed a new three-year contract until the summer of 2022.

Webber was key in bringing Farke to Norfolk from his role at Borussia Dortmund.

“Stuart’s new deal is brilliant news for the club. He’s a cornerstone for our success in the last two years,” Farke said.

“We are all singing names of the players, but the most important thing is that the key people responsible for the long-term success of the club are the right people.”