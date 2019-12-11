Jamie Carragher says Manchester United's front three are as good as Liverpool's

Manchester United's front three are as good as Liverpool's and Manchester City's, according to Jamie Carragher.

Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James all thrived in United's shock 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the weekend.

Rashford and Martial were both on target at the Etihad Stadium, meaning the Red Devils' front three have now scored a combined 17 Premier League goals this term.

And Carragher, who also praised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side's all-round performance on Saturday, thinks United's forward trio can be compared to Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane at Liverpool, and Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero and Bernardo Silva at City.

"I think it's the best 30 minutes I've seen any team play against Manchester City in three years, taking away perhaps Pep's first year with City in 2016/17," Carragher told Sky Sports.

"Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League quarter-final in 2018 did really well, but this is away at the Etihad. I thought it was devastating, and it was Manchester United going back years, at their best.

"It was quality football, at what felt like 100mph. A lot has been made of Manchester City, and their press not being quite right, but I actually think Manchester City at their best would have struggled with this.

"Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Daniel James - when these three are running forward, they are as good as the City three or Liverpool three, they're just not consistent enough, that's their problem. But at the weekend they were out of this world, and City couldn't cope with them.

"Pace and movement, with players moving all over the place, and with it happening that quickly, City could never get back and organised. I thought Manchester United were absolutely outstanding and thoroughly deserved the win."

United host AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday, before Everton travel to Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

