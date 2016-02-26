Daniels commits future to Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth have secured the future of Charlie Daniels by handing the full-back a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

Daniels moved to Bournemouth from Leyton Orient in 2012 and has been a regular under manager Eddie Howe.

The 29-year-old has helped the club climb from League One to the Premier League during his time at the Vitality Stadium and has started 25 times for Bournemouth in the top flight this term.

"Charlie has been a model of consistency for me this season," Howe said. "He has been very, very impressive and really set the marker for us. Not only on match days but also in training.

"He deserves this deal and hopefully it's another step towards what will be a successful season for us."

Bournemouth are 15th after 26 matches, four points clear of the relegation zone.