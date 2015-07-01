Danilo eager to get started at Real Madrid

Brazilian full-back Danilo is ready to hit the ground running at Real Madrid after completing his switch from Porto.

The 23-year-old agreed the move to La Liga in March after the two sides settled on a €31.5million deal for the right-back, with Danilo finishing the season in Portugal.

After helping the club to second place in the Primeira Liga, Danilo has set his sights firmly on Madrid and is ready to get started for Rafael Benitez's men once the squad returns for pre-season, despite a recent ankle injury.

"I have spoken with Benitez on the phone," he told Marca. "I told him how my recovery was going and we talked a little about the new challenge.

"It was a short conversation, but showed me that he cared for me and that made me very happy.

"Any player should feel very proud of your work if you play for Real Madrid, the world's largest club. To play in Madrid is like another dimension, you must be the best, this was always my dream."