Danilo: Every mistake at Real Madrid goes viral

Real Madrid defender Danilo has acknowledged life at the Santiago Bernabeu is not easy due to the intense pressure from the media.

The former Porto man has struggled to live up to the high expectations at Madrid since joining the club in 2015 and has been ridiculed on more than occasion after making a mistake.

"The media pressure is the largest in the world, without doubt," Danilo told SporTV.

"An error, no matter how small, goes viral. A mistake becomes very great even if it is small.

"And, of course, when you do something good, it is also very great."

The 25-year-old made just 17 LaLiga appearances in 2016-17 and he is determined to do better next term as he looks to win over Zinedine Zidane.

"I cannot wait to start the new season because I really want to make history," he added.

"Now I am used to it but from time to time I stop to think that Zidane is my coach.

"It is a great thing because every day he has something new to teach you and not through study and theory but experience."