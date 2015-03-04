Danish FA agree to more pay negotiations

DBU and Spillerforeningen have been at odds since February 18 when the former sent a letter to approximately 60 players involved with Denmark's senior, under-21 and women's national teams.

The letter claimed negotiations about a new collective agreement had collapsed and set a deadline for Monday, for players to sign individual deals for national team duty at 17 per cent lower than the previous deal.

But the players called DBU's bluff and on Tuesday the Danish football media queried whether Denmark's senior men's team will play the United States on March 25 and France on March 29.

A pay agreement could still be completed, however, with DBU announcing they will meet with Spillerforeningen again.

"It is and remains a sorry situation when we don't have a national team deal," DBU's CEO Claus Bretton-Meyer said in a statement.

"We have therefore listened to many players pleas to come back to the negotiating table. We have organised a series of meetings with Spillerforeningen and hope for a speedy solution."

It is understood that DBU want to reduce costs after losing between €600,000 and €1.2 million through 2013 and 2014.