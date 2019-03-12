Danny Graham brace takes him past 50 for Blackburn in win over Wigan

Danny Graham reached a half century of goals for Blackburn as they comfortably saw off relegation-threatened Wigan 3-0.

The 33-year-old forward achieved the milestone with the opener, a superbly-placed penalty in the 39th minute, and he took advantage of a defensive mistake in the 54th minute to slot home his and Rovers’ second of the game.

A howler from Jonas Olsson gave Bradley Dack a simple tap-in in the 86th minute, as Wigan once again gave their opponents a helping hand.

The result put an end to Blackburn’s run of seven games without victory, and also extended their good run of form at Ewood Park against the Latics to just one defeat in 14.

Wigan’s woeful away form continued, having picked up just six points on the road, and have gone 17 without tasting an away league victory. It leaves them just three points above the drop zone.

Rovers made three changes from defeat to Preston, including a debut to Tyler Magloire in place of injured captain Charlie Mulgrew.

Nathan Byrne missed out through illness for Wigan, replaced by Lee Evans.

A quiet opening saw Joe Garner head over for the visitors, before Adam Armstrong’s deft touch played Dack in, whose lifted effort was smothered by Jamie Jones.

The visitors rarely looked troubled in a disjointed half, but handed Rovers a golden chance to take the lead six minutes from the break when a flailing boot from Reece James caught Harrison Reed in the chest, giving the referee an easy penalty decision to make.

Graham stepped up and perfectly placed his penalty into the top-right corner.

Half-time substitute Callum McManaman made an immediate impression, finding space on the right to cross for Nick Powell, whose near-post header grazed the frame of the goal.

But once again, a defensive error handed a second on a plate for Graham in the 54th minute, as Chey Dunkley inexplicably missed a long ball from David Raya and the striker was on hand to control and coolly slip the ball past Jones from 12 yards – his 14th goal of the season.

Wigan rallied, with substitute Josh Windass stinging the palms of Raya soon after, but Blackburn took control, as Dack fired over and Joe Nuttall shot straight at Jones.

Rovers were not to be denied a third though and, in keeping with the evening, Latics were the architects of their own downfall, as Olsson’s calamitous backpass was too heavy for Jones, and Dack raced through four minutes from time to slide home his 15th of the season from close range.