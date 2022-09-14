Danny Schofield sacked as Huddersfield head coach after just 69 days in charge

Danny Schofield has been sacked as Huddersfield boss after just 69 days.

The Terriers, who sit second bottom of the Sky Bet Championship having lost six of their opening eight games, announced the end of Schofield’s brief reign on Wednesday morning following Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat to Wigan.

A club statement read: “Danny Schofield has today been relieved of his duties as head coach of Huddersfield Town. Everyone at the club would like to thank Danny for his hard work and dedication and wishes him the very best for the future.

“The decision was made after Tuesday evening’s Sky Bet Championship defeat at home to Wigan Athletic, which took our competitive record during Danny’s time as permanent head coach to one win and one draw in nine competitive matches.”

Schofield was appointed Carlos Corberan’s successor on July 7 – after the Spaniard quit following last season’s play-off final defeat to Nottingham Forest – having been part of Corberan’s coaching staff.

The 42-year-old made 285 appearances for the Yorkshire club in a decade-long playing spell from 1998.

Coaches Narcis Pelach and Paul Harsley will take temporary charge ahead of Saturday’s game against Cardiff.