Dante wary of 'world-class' Rooney

Rooney missed Manchester United's 4-0 Premier League win at Newcastle United on Saturday after suffering a bruised toe in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Bayern last week.

The England international will reportedly be available for the crunch clash with the European and German champions at the Allianz Arena.

Centre-back Dante missed the first leg due to suspension, but is set to take his place in the Bavarians' backline for the return fixture as Bayern attempt to progress to the semi-finals after drawing the first leg 1-1.

And the Brazil international knows exactly what to expect from Rooney, provided the28-year-old is in the United side.

He told Bayern's official website: "I played against him for Brazil. He's a world-class striker.

"He reads the game well, he's lightning fast over the first few yards and he has a brilliant shot.

"We'll have to be on our toes at the back - even if he's not in the side. Manchester United have a lot of quality players."

Dante has also urged Bayern fans to make the Allianz Arena a "cauldron" for the eagerly-awaited clash.

He said: "We're at home in front of nearly 70,000 fans. The Arena has to be like a cauldron. We need the atmosphere, we need our fans. I expect they will get behind us and be the twelfth man."