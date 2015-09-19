Darmstadt 0 Bayern Munich 3: Vidal and Coman on target as Bayern cruise

Arturo Vidal and Kingsley Coman opened their Bundesliga accounts for Bayern Munich as the champions maintained the perfect start to their title defence with a 3-0 win at Darmstadt.

The hosts, who have risen to the Bundesliga on the back of three consecutive promotions, came into the match unbeaten this term and buoyed by a shock 1-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen last time out.

Their enthusiasm was spectacularly punctured by Chile midfielder Vidal, who rifled home a spectacular long-range opener after 20 minutes.

Coman, who followed Vidal in making the journey from Juventus to Bayern during Europe's summer transfer window, was handed a maiden start as Pep Guardiola shuffled his starting XI with an eye on Tuesday's showdown against last season's runners-up Wolfsburg.

And the 19-year-old Frenchman marked the occasion memorably by slotting in from Sebastian Rode's pass in the 62nd minute, shortly before the midfielder got on the scoresheet himself.

Bayern move on to 15 points, three ahead of Borussia Dortmund, who can extend their own 100 per cent start against Leverkusen on Sunday.

Coman darted infield from the right in the 10th minute to play in Vidal, who flashed his first attempt of the match wide of the near post.

Douglas Costa rippled the side-netting with a 19th-minute free-kick and the Brazilian provided his sixth assist of the season when the hosts opened the scoring a minute later.

Costa cut inside from the right and laid off a square pass to Vidal, who took a touch before burying a thunderous 25-yard strike via the inside of the right-hand post.

Darmstadt responded impressively as Dominik Stroh-Engel burst through to be denied by Manuel Neuer, and Marcel Heller spurned a better chance in the 32nd minute – blasting wide at the far post after excellent work by Jerome Gondorf down the left flank.

Costa flashed a left-footed effort wide and Coman was off-target with a back-post header as Bayern were unable to add to their advantage before the break.

Guardiola's side maintained their customary grip on possession early in the second half and Darmstadt goalkeeper Christian Mathenia saved well when David Alaba made a foray forward from defence.

Stroh-Engel made way for Sandro Wagner and the substitute almost had in stand impact with an hour played, heading Heller's cross over.

But the game would soon be beyond Darmstadt as Rode was allowed room to advance down the right channel and pick his pass for Coman to finish.

It was somewhat negligent for the Darmstadt defence to allow the same situation to develop a minute after restarting, Rode going alone this time and converting when his initial attempt came back off the post.

Darmstadt struggled to recover their composure after that double blow – a last-ditch challenge from Aytac Sulu to thwart Mario Gotze indicative of their desperation.

Coman missed his kick and a chance to pile on further misery in the final minute but the earlier encouraging signs suggest Dirk Schuster’s team will enjoy plenty more fruitful days on their Bundesliga return.