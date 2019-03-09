Darren Moore admits West Brom need to improve home form

Darren Moore is determined to find a solution to West Brom’s poor home form after the 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Ipswich dealt a further blow to their automatic-promotion hopes.

Albion remain winless in the Championship at The Hawthorns since Boxing Day after Jon Nolan’s 48th-minute header cancelled out Stefan Johansen’s early deflected free-kick.

The Baggies now trail second-placed Leeds by nine points and Moore said: “How teams have been setting up here against us and making it difficult for us it is up to us to find ways around it.

“Nobody is going to give West Bromwich Albion the right to win. We have to go and earn it and find it. So we continue trying to work towards that.

“We scored the goal early doors and got a really great start and we just couldn’t get the all important second goal. Their ‘keeper played well and pulled off some good saves.

“If we had got the second goal it would have been a real uphill task for them. But in the second half they came out and got a lifeline.

“We had chances to get that second goal but it eluded us. When I look back at the energy and effort the players put in to try and win the game, I can’t knock them.”

Moore is adamant that the pressure to win promotion is not affecting his players, adding: “The pressure has been there from day one.

“We are in a competing position and that is the way I look at it, to keep us competitive. There is a lot of football still to be played.”

Ipswich manager Paul Lambert was delighted with the display of his side.

They remain on course for relegation as they are 12 points adrift of safety but Lambert has high hopes for the future after an impressive display against Albion.

The Scot said: “We have been playing really well. I thought that we were the better team and that we deserved to win.

“We could have have been 3-1, 4-1. We had so many chances. The way we played, passing the ball and the courage to take the ball.

“We have got some really good young players and we don’t look like a team at the bottom that’s for sure.

“The club is in a really good place. For the future we had to have the infrastructure which I don’t think was there.

“It is just building the club again but there are some really, really good players. We could be a real top side if they develop.”

Lambert was also full of praise for the backing of the Town fans and he added: “It is not a normal crowd for a bottom-of-the-table side.

“It is brilliant. I can’t thank them enough. They have been absolutely brilliant.

“I think they enjoy watching us play. They can hopefully see the club will be built right and looked after.”

Lambert is also keen to play his part in the future.

He said: “The only way I will leave is if Marcus (owner, Marcus Evans) says go.

“I love the club, I don’t like the position it is in but I think the supporters are enjoying the excitement of what could happen.”