David Luiz admits he nearly joined Barcelona

Barcelona visit the Parc des Princes for a UEFA Champions League Group F clash on Tuesday, and David Luiz - who joined PSG from Chelsea for a reported fee of £50 million in the close-season - claims he might have been part of the Spanish giants' travelling party.

Speaking to AS ahead of Tuesday's game, the Brazil star said: "It's true they (Barca) tried to tempt me a couple of times and everything looked good.

"But eventually I realised the team that really wanted me was PSG."

PSG have endured a tough start to the new season, with four 1-1 draws in their last five games increasing the pressure on coach Laurent Blanc.

However, David Luiz is in no doubt that the French champions will get back to top form sooner rather than later.

"We're progressing every week and need to find a better version for our style of play - something similar to Barca," he added.

"We know there is much room for improvement and are aware that is how the big teams think.

"Over the years I've learned that if you think you've reached the top of the ladder then you are heading for a fall. That's not a good mentality to have.

"You must be ambitious, with humility, because you can always improve.

"We are on the right road and PSG will get back to what they were last season."