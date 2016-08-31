David Luiz rejoins Chelsea from PSG

David Luiz has completed his deadline-day return to Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain.

Chelsea confirmed earlier on Wednesday that they had agreed a deal with PSG to bring Luiz back to Stamford Bridge.

And the Brazil defender has now completed personal terms with Chelsea and passed a medical, putting pen to paper on an three-year contract.

The Brazil defender left Stamford Bridge to join the French champions in June 2014 in a transfer believed to have been worth £50million.

Luiz claimed two domestic trebles at PSG and will look to add to the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup trophies he won during his first spell with Chelsea from 2011-2014.

After his return was confirmed, Luiz told the club's official website: "I'm delighted to return to Chelsea. We had a fantastic story during my first time at the club and I want to help the team and Antonio Conte achieve a lot of success.

"I always had a wonderful relationship with the fans and I am looking forward to wearing the blue shirt at Stamford Bridge once again."

Luiz is new Chelsea boss Conte's fifth signing since arriving in the dugout at Stamford Bridge during the close-season, and the Blues' second arrival of deadline day after left-back Marcos Alonso from Serie A side Fiorentina.