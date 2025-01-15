David Moyes' first ever starting XI at Everton - where are they now?

A youthful looking David Moyes in the Everton dugout back in 2002

Everton fans are set for an emotional reunion with David Moyes this evening.

The 61-year-old will begin his second tenure at Goodison Park with a clash against Aston Villa on Tuesday as the Evertonians welcome back a man who was fairly popular during his time on Merseyside.

But as the Toffees prepare to wind back the clock themselves, we thought what better way to mark the occasion than to look at the starting XI from his first-ever game in charge way back in 2002, against Fulham in a 2-1 win, and assess where they are now...

Steve Simonsen

Former Everton goalkeeper Steve Simonsen in action against Michael Owen (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Simonsen enjoyed a strong twenty-year career by donning the shirts of Stoke City, Sheffield United and Everton.

He played just 37 times for the Toffees across six years and eventually finished as a pro back in 2016 after a spell in India with FC Pune City

Alessandro Pistone

Alessandro Pistone spent seven years with Everton from 2000-2007 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alessandro Pistone spent seven years on Merseyside and played 90 minutes during Moyes' 2-1 win over Fulham as he opened his account as boss some 23 years ago.

Pistone enjoyed previous spells at Inter Milan and Newcastle United but will largely be remembered for his injury problems at Goodison Park.

David Weir

David Weir argues with former referee Dermot Gallagher (Image credit: Getty Images)

An Everton icon, David Weir's time on Merseyside will always be known for his tough-tackling and no-nonsense defending.

He only ever played professionally for four teams with the others including Rangers, Hearts and Falkirk. He retired having made over 600 career appearances.

Alan Stubbs

Alan Stubbs was another old school defender (Image credit: PA)

Moyes' Everton side was built on the foundations of Alan Stubbs, another player who will long be remembered in Toffees folklore.

Stubbs made 193 outings for Everton across his career and was last seen in charge at St Mirren where he lasted just three months.

David Unsworth

David Unsworth played 336 times for Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another hero on the blue side of Liverpool is David Unsworth, who mustered 336 appearances for the club across two spells with Everton.

Unsworth later turned to management and was last with National League side Oldham Athletic after their relegation from the EFL.

Tony Hibbert

Everton's Tony Hibbert chases after Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo in a Premier League game in 2005 (Image credit: Getty Images)

A real rarity in the modern game, Tony Hibbert epitomised what it meant to play for Everton.

Only ever playing for the Toffees, he started and ended his career as a blue and retired in 2016 after making 239 appearances.

Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley alongside Tim Cahill in 2007 for Everton (Image credit: Getty Images)

A former Everton player going on to manage England - step up Mr Lee Carsley.

Carsley made 198 outings for Everton and went into coaching following his retirement back in 2011. He is still the England Under-21 manager.

Scott Gemmill

Scot Gemmill was at Everton from 1999-2004 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another former Everton player who played under Moyes and is also now in management is Scot Gemmill.

The centre forward was with the Toffees for five years and has been the Scotland Under-21 boss since 2016.

Thomas Gravesen

Thomas Gravesen was a real character (Image credit: Getty Images)

Resident nut-job Thomas Gravesen was also adored by Everton fans during his five-year stay on Merseyside.

He moved to Real Madrid and later played for Celtic too but was instrumental to the Moyes system of tough-tackling and never-say-die characters. He retired in 2009.

Tomasz Radzinski

Tomasz Radzinski made quite the mark during his short spell with Everton (Image credit: Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Tomasz Radzinski spent three years with Everton under Moyes before sealing a move to Fulham back in 2004.

He ended his career in Belgium and scored 26 times during his period at Goodison Park.

Duncan Ferguson

Duncan Ferguson is an icon at Goodison Park (Image credit: Alamy)

'Big Dunc' as he was often referred to is an icon embedded in the history of Everton Football Club.

He scored the deciding goal as they beat Fulham 2-1 in Moyes' opening game and the fellow Scotsman formed quite the relationship with his boss. He has also enjoyed two interim spells as manager on Merseyside.