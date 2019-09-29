Liverpool identify Ajax forward David Neres as transfer target - report

Liverpool could make a move for Ajax forward David Neres next summer, according to reports.

The Brazil international was one of the stars of the Dutch side’s superb 2018/19, when they won the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup, and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Ajax beat Real Madrid and Juventus in the knockout stage of last season’s competition, before suffering a last-gasp defeat by Tottenham in the last four.

Neres enjoyed a terrific campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing 10 assists in the Eredivisie and Champions League.

The winger was linked with a move away from the Johan Cruyff Arena in the summer, but he instead signed a new four-year contract at Ajax.

However, another positive season in the Netherlands could earn Neres a big-money move to a club in one of Europe’s five biggest leagues at the end of this term.

And according to Calciomercato, Liverpool have made the 22-year-old a potential target next summer.

Jurgen Klopp made no major signings ahead of the current campaign, opting to keep faith with the players who won the Champions League and secured a second-place finish in the Premier League last time out.

Nevertheless, the former Borussia Dortmund head coach is aware of the need to gradually renew the squad, and Neres is someone the Reds could make a move for.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah are firmly established as Liverpool’s first-choice front three, but there have been rumours that Salah could seek pastures new at the end of this season – particularly if the Merseyside outfit end their 30-year wait for a title.

Liverpool maintained their perfect start to the season with a 1-0 defeat of Sheffield United on Saturday.

Klopp’s men remain five points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, who beat Everton 3-1 at Goodison Park.

READ MORE

Ranked! The 101 best players in the Premier League right now: full list revealed

The 10 biggest wins in Premier League history (or is that heaviest defeats?)

The football team destroyed by the Chernobyl disaster: FC Pripyat