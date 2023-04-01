David Rocastle remembered by Arsenal and Leeds fans on 22nd anniversary of his death

Arsenal and Leeds remembered their former midfielder David Rocastle ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Rocastle spent seven seasons at Arsenal and two at Leeds in a successful career, but sadly passed away in 2001 at the age of 33 after suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Friday marked the 22nd anniversary of his passing and ahead of Saturday's game, his image was shown on the big screens at the Emirates as fans from both clubs applauded and sang his name.

Rocastle, who also played for Manchester City and Chelsea, was capped 14 times by England between 1988 and 1992.

At Arsenal, he was an important part of the team which won First Division titles in 1989 and 1991 under George Graham.

In a thread on Twitter, the Gunners paid tribute to their former midfielder on Friday, calling him "a true Arsenal legend adored by all".