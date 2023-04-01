David Rocastle remembered by Arsenal and Leeds fans on 22nd anniversary of his death

By Ben Hayward
published

Arsenal and Leeds paid tribute to the former midfielder, who passed away in 2001, ahead of Saturday's Premier League match

David Rocastle remembered on the big screen ahead of Arsenal vs Leeds in April 2023.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal and Leeds remembered their former midfielder David Rocastle ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Rocastle spent seven seasons at Arsenal and two at Leeds in a successful career, but sadly passed away in 2001 at the age of 33 after suffering from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Friday marked the 22nd anniversary of his passing and ahead of Saturday's game, his image was shown on the big screens at the Emirates as fans from both clubs applauded and sang his name.

Rocastle, who also played for Manchester City and Chelsea, was capped 14 times by England between 1988 and 1992.

See more

At Arsenal, he was an important part of the team which won First Division titles in 1989 and 1991 under George Graham.

In a thread on Twitter, the Gunners paid tribute to their former midfielder on Friday, calling him "a true Arsenal legend adored by all".

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is Weekend Editor for FourFourTwo. A European football writer with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa América - and has spent much of that time in Spain. He currently divides his time between Barcelona and London.