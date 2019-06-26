David Silva’s Manchester City career in numbers

David Silva has announced his intention for the upcoming season to be his last with Manchester City.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a statistical look at the Spaniard’s time in the north-west.

10 – years with City if he leaves as planned at the end of next season.

David Silva, centre right, lifts the FA Cup with Kyle Walker, centre left (Nick Potts/PA)

10 – major trophies with the club to date – four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and four League Cups. He of course has the chance to sign off in style with further silverware.

395 – appearances for the club since arriving from Valencia.

71 – goals for City in all competitions, including 54 in the Premier League and nine in the Champions League.

David Silva, centre, scores against Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

83 – assists in the Premier League, seventh in the all-time list.

69.1 – City’s Premier League win percentage with Silva in the team – 195 in 282 games, with only 45 defeats along the way.

1 – Silva has just a solitary Premier League player of the month award to his name, in September 2011.