David Villa dreaming of Spain recall

Earning a Spain recall would be a dream come true for David Villa, but the New York City captain insists he is solely focused on the MLS play-offs.

Spain's all-time leading goalscorer Villa has not featured for the national team since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil but the 34-year-old has caught the attention of head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui revealed Villa - who has 97 caps to his name - could return to the international fold for next month's World Cup qualifier against Macedonia having scored 23 goals in 33 league games this season, but the former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star is not looking beyond Sunday's Eastern Conference semi-final first-leg showdown against Toronto FC.

"Now, one day before the most important game, I'm not thinking about this," Villa said via mlssoccer.com after training on Saturday.

"The next call is in next Friday. I hope, because for me it would be a dream to be there, but this is not the moment to speak about that."

Winner of Euro 2008 and the World Cup in 2010 with Spain, Villa has scored 41 goals in 63 appearances since swapping LaLiga for MLS two years ago.