Davids: It doesn't look good for Lorch, Dzvukamanja

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Fadlu Davids has issued an update on the injuries of duo Thembinkosi Lorch and Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Lorch and Dzvukamanja were forced off the field after sustaining injuries during Pirates 1-0 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Their respective injuries could not come at a worse time for the Buccaneers as they will take on rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the MTN8 semi-final second leg this weekend.

However, Davids admits that he will only know the extent of their injuries after they are assessed by the team doctor.

'It does not look good for both players, Dzvukamanja looks like a head injury. Having come to the club with a concussion, we'll get a report from the doctor afterwards,' said Davids after the match.

'Lorch is similar with his knee, having to go off early in the first half. It's still too early to tell, we don't know, we'll get the report and I'm sure he'll go for a scan tomorrow [Thursday] and then we'll assess what the next step is.'