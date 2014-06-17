Davidson unconcerned about Netherlands threat

Left-back Davidson may find himself one-on-one with Arjen Robben at times in the Group B clash at the Estadio Beira-Rio in Porto Alegre on Wednesday.

Robin van Persie, who like Robben netted a brace in the Netherlands' dismantling of Spain in their FIFA World Cup opener, is another threat but Davidson said it was a team – not individual – responsibility to contain the pair.

"You have to concentrate as a team and worry about ourselves and make sure we get ourselves correct," Heracles Almelo defender Davidson told a news conference on Monday.

"Obviously we're playing against world-class players. Chile had world-class players but we matched it with them.

"At the end of the day, everybody's got two arms and two legs and the most important thing is you work hard collectively as a team. And punish them when we get our chances."

Australia are desperate to make a better start than they did against Chile, who scored twice in the opening 14 minutes to set up their 3-1 win.

Davidson said a good start was the key for Ange Postecoglou's men.

"We have to make sure from kick-off that we prepare and don't give them any chances early," he said.

"Against Chile we didn't have enough time to recover so we have to make sure we don't repeat that same mistake.

"It was a big stage and we showed too much respect to Chile, they were flying, moving everywhere.

"They punished us but they used a lot of energy in the first 20 minutes, as the game went by we started to come back into the game."