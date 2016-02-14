Davies: Kane and Alli are good but so are the rest of us!

Ben Davies believes Tottenham's admirers should share the love ahead of the club's crunch Premier League fixture against title rivals Manchester City on Sunday.

Tottenham sit in second on the Premier League table, five points behind shock leaders Leicester City, and are currently on a fantastic run of four straight Premier League wins.

Striker Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli have received the majority of praise in light of Tottenham's form but full-back Davies believes the whole team deserves credit for the club's lofty position.

"We've won games this season where - nothing against Harry Kane or Dele Alli - they haven't performed as well as people have made them out to be, week in, week out," said Davies.

"They have won us games on their own but every player in this squad has won games this season and shown in the performances they've put in to merit playing every week.

"When you've got players like Harry and Dele, who can give you that extra bit of magic, it makes a good squad.

"Harry's our goalscorer. He could take all the headlines he wanted, but when he's mates with everyone in the dressing room, he's just another of us really.

"I think some players would happily keep it that way. If it keeps the spotlight off them, Harry scoring the goals, taking all the plaudits, then we've played a part in that for him.

"Maybe, looking from the outside, we have got a young team that maybe doesn't have the experience other teams do but we do have a good core with Hugo [Lloris], Toby [Alderweireld], Jan [Vertonghen], Mousa [Dembele]. We've got four experienced players there who are always going to give us a hand."

But Davies saved some credit for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, although he admitted he has had to get used to the increased workload under him.

"When you first start putting all the work in, it's tough," said the Welsh international.

"You have to be determined enough to be able to put up with it every day to get yourself fit and maybe at times it gets hard but I think now maybe we see the rewards out on the field.

"We're covering more distance than teams, we're able to press teams and not give them a moment on the ball. That's not just for 20-30 minutes, that's throughout the whole game.

"The amount of goals and way we play towards the end of games really does show with the fitness, and as players you're able to keep going for longer.

"It's something totally new to me. I go back with Wales and the camp and I tell them the amount of training we're doing and some of the players can't believe it."