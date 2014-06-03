Dawson focused on top four for Tottenham

The England international has been linked with Hull City and Crystal Palace during the close-season, but hopes to stay at White Hart Lane for another campaign.

Whether the central defender is in the plans of new manager Mauricio Pochettino remains to be seen, but Dawson - who made 41 appearances in all competitions last term - is confident of remaining at the club.

And instead of discussing speculation on his future, with just one year remaining on his current deal, Dawson is focused on helping Tottenham reach the top four and qualify for UEFA Champions League football.

"I've been at Tottenham for nine-and-a-half years," Dawson said on Talksport.

"It's a great football club and I've loved every minute of it while I've been here.

"The expectations are high and the players want to achieve them. We want to be in the top four and hopefully next year we'll have another push."