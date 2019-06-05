Arsenal scout 20-year-old as back-up to Barcelona star target

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal's number one defensive target is Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.

However, the World Cup winning defender is set to cost north of £35 million, which would use up most of Arsenal's summer budget.

As a result, the Gunners are reportedly stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano.

The 20-year-old is highly rated and Arsenal believe he could freshen up a declining backline.

Arsenal had scouts watch the Frenchman as he played 71 minutes for the France Under 21s in a 3-0 win against Belgium.

