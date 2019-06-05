Arsenal scout 20-year-old as back-up to Barcelona star target
Arsenal sent scouts to watch Dayot Upamecano as they prepare for cheaper alternatives to defender Samuel Umtiti
According to the Daily Star, Arsenal's number one defensive target is Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti.
However, the World Cup winning defender is set to cost north of £35 million, which would use up most of Arsenal's summer budget.
As a result, the Gunners are reportedly stepping up their interest in RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano.
The 20-year-old is highly rated and Arsenal believe he could freshen up a declining backline.
Arsenal had scouts watch the Frenchman as he played 71 minutes for the France Under 21s in a 3-0 win against Belgium.
NOW TRY...
Why "He had a right to go down" is the worst phrase in football
Quiz! Can you name the Portugal and France line-ups from the Euro 2016 final?
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.