Quiz! Can you name the Portugal and France line-ups from the Euro 2016 final?
By Conor Pope
The Nations League has us reminiscing over the last major European tournament...
Is the UEFA Nations League a major competition? Ask FFT on Monday, when we’ll know whether England has won it.
But, whether it goes down as country-level Champions League or a glorified Intertoto Cup, there is one thing we can all agree on: the semi-finals begin tonight. (Yes, that is the best we could come up with.)
Hosts Portugal take on dark horses Switzerland in Porto, ahead of the much-anticipated (or not, depending on how things go) final on Sunday.
So we decided to take a look back at the last final Portugal were in – which is, admittedly, not very long ago.
We want you to name every player who appeared in the Euro 2016 final, where Portugal beat France 1-0. We’re giving you six minutes to name all 11 starters, plus the three substitutes who came off the bench, from both sides.
Let us know how you get on at @FourFourTwo and then challenge a mate.
THEN TRY…
Diego Maradona says he should be next Manchester United manager – and delivers verdict on Paul Pogba
Quiz! Can you name every player in England's squad for Le Tournoi in 1997?
