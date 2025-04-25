Manchester United to hijack move for major Arsenal target: report

Ruben Amorim's side could prove a thorn in the side of Arsenal this summer

Manchester United could go into battle with Arsenal over one of the latter’s key targets this summer.

Both sides still have business to attend to this season, in the Europa League and Champions League respectively, but they already have one eye on the transfer market.

The duo will be aware they have similar vacancies coming up this summer, and a report from Spain suggests they’ve landed on the same target.

Manchester United to battle Arsenal for goalkeeper

United goalkeeper Andre Onana has had a few moments to forget this season (Image credit: Alamy)

Andre Onana has had plenty of difficult moments at Old Trafford this campaign, but regardless of his future in Manchester, the expiring contract of third-choice Tom Heaton means the Red Devils will likely have a gap to fill in the goalkeeping department.

The same is true of Arsenal, who seem to have plenty of trust in first-choice gloveman David Raya, but will be a man short when Neto’s loan from Bournemouth expires at the end of the season.

Espanyol's Joan Garcia is picking up some serious interest ahead of the summer transfer window (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Gunners were therefore linked with young goalkeeper Joan Garcia from Spanish side Espanyol.

However, Spanish outlet COPE have now revealed that United could storm in to hijack the move to solve their own problem, with the Premier League side reportedly getting in touch with an offer.

The release clause for the 23-year-old is thought to stand at €25million, but could rise to €30m if Garcia gets called up to the Spain squad.

Quite where Garcia would land in the pecking order at Old Trafford, with Altay Bayindir also still in the squad, is not yet known.

Second in command, Altay Bayindir, has been afforded greater opportunities this term (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, Garcia looks like a good bet for either side.

He has plenty of first team experience in a top European league, but would likely be willing to take a reduced role at a club as big as United or Arsenal.

Particularly in the Red Devils case, with Garcia a rising prospect, it would put some competitive pressure on Onana and give potentially give Amorim another option to turn to, which Bayindir has not definitively nailed down so far.

Garcia is valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt. United face Bournemouth next, when Premier League action returns this weekend.