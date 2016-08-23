De Boer expects fierce fight for Barca number-one spot

Former Barcelona and Ajax star Ronald de Boer believes Jasper Cillessen will push Marc-Andre ter Stegen all the way in the fight to become Luis Enrique's number one.

With Claudio Bravo on the brink of leaving Barca to join Manchester City, Ajax goalkeeper Cillessen is expected to make the switch to Camp Nou as his replacement.

Bravo has played all three of Barca's competitive fixtures so far this season, with Ter Stegen strugging with a knee injury and Jordi Masip having made just one league appearance for the club.

It looks likely to be a battle between Cillessen and Ter Stegen for the number one spot and De Boer, who won five Eredivisie titles with Ajax and one LaLiga crown with Barca, expects his compatriot to battle fiercely to be Luis Enrique's first choice.

"In Barcelona you will learn a lot, you can continue to evolve," the former Netherlands international told AS.

"But Cillessen is not a rookie. It takes time and he will certainly pose a tough battle to Ter Stegen."

De Boer's twin brother Frank worked with Cillessen at Ajax, and Ronald revealed his sibling - now head coach at Inter - held the keeper in high regard.

"He liked how he handled games, that he is a quiet boy, very hard-working and will not generate problems," Ronald de Boer said.

"I am convinced that the club is right with its recruitment.

"Also, he stated that he was very complete and will be [a top] goalkeeper for many years."