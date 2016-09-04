De Boer must deal with defensive dilemma – Moratti

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti thinks it is too soon to criticise Frank de Boer's impact at the club, but called on the Dutchman to improve his defence.

De Boer was installed as head coach at San Siro last month and has failed to deliver a win from his first two competitive games in charge.

A 2-0 defeat at Chievo and a 1-1 draw at home against Palermo have left De Boer under pressure to get a victory at Pescara on September 11, but Moratti says the former Holland defender must re-think his defensive strategy.

"The defence against [Chievo] Verona? Well, he has to work to not create additional criticism," Moratti told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He should take advice well from those around him, his staff, and must understand Italian football by studying his opponents.

"You have to have patience and not apportion blame at this stage of the season. Not only in Italy but also abroad this kind of criticism [of coaches] is exaggerated.

"But he arrived 20 days before the end of the transfer window and the season's preparation had already started.

"For intellectual honesty, one must give him at least one more month and then make judgments about his work."

Moratti, whose presidency of Inter ended in 2013 but he continues to work as honorary chairman of the club, suggested a defender should have been De Boer's priority during the transfer window, when he instead signed midfielder Joao Mario and forward Gabigol.

The 71-year-old said: "Joao Mario and Gabigol? The first is a big signing, the second is a young, interesting player - an investment for the future.

"They are maybe missing a defender, but it was not easy to sign one."