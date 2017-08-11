De Boer unsure if Liverpool defender Sakho will sign

Frank de Boer says he would be keen to sign Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho but does not know if a move is close.

Sakho joined Palace on loan in January and impressed in eight appearances to help them seal Premier League safety.

The centre-back missed the end of the season with a knee injury but was praised by former boss Sam Allardyce for his impact on and off the pitch, thoughts echoed by De Boer.

But the Dutchman is unsure if Sakho will be following Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jairo Riedewald, the trio of signings who have moved to Selhurst Park in the transfer window.

"I don't know," De Boer said of the prospect of signing Sakho at a news conference ahead of Saturday's league opener at home to promoted Huddersfield Town.

"He was a major impact last season, everybody knows what he did. He was not only good on the pitch but also in the dressing room.

"If you can get that kind of quality of player it always benefits your team."

He also confirmed Palace want to sign a new goalkeeper, with their only current options being veteran Julian Speroni and Wayne Hennessey after Steve Mandanda's move to Marseille.

"We need another one, that's for sure," said De Boer, who also talked up the ability of Wilfried Zaha.

"It depends what's in the market; whether it's a promising keeper or a player who will fight for the number one spot.

"I'm happy with the performance of the two we have but we need another. I have decided who starts against Huddersfield – you will see on Saturday."

De Boer added: "We have to deal with the pressure. Huddersfield will want to stay in the Premier League and will show energy. They have nothing to lose.

"Right now, I don't have any nerves, but I am sure there will be some healthy tension for the kick-off. The Premier League is the most popular and biggest league in the world.

"The fans are the 12th man at home. You should feel comfortable there and I'm pleased we start at Selhurst Park."