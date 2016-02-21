De Boer urges patience from in-demand Bazoer

Ajax coach Frank de Boer has urged midfielder Riechedly Bazoer to think carefully over his future amid speculation of interest from Chelsea and Barcelona.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with the respective Premier League and La Liga champions, with reports suggesting Bazoer visited Chelsea's training ground to discuss a move this week.

Bazoer, under contract in Amsterdam until 2020, stated this weekend he was "very happy" at Ajax, adding his eagerness to rediscover the form he showed at the start of the season.

De Boer acknowledged outside issues have affected the Netherlands international and warned him not to follow the example of fellow Dutch youngster Marco van Ginkel - back on loan with Eredivisie side PSV, having struggled for game time at parent club Chelsea.

The former Barcelona defender told Fox Sports: "You can always say no [to Barca], but that would be difficult.

"It's all about the perspective you get at another club. If you have the feeling that you are going to play weekly, than I would take the step.

"But if you have the feeling that you will arrive in a Marco van Ginkel scenario, than I would stay where I am.

"He told me that he is only focusing on Ajax and the matches that are about to come.

"On that point he has taken big steps. Previously, he was too busy with outside issues, but not anymore."

Bazoer - who joined Ajax from PSV as a youth player - has become a regular for Ajax in the past two seasons and made his international debut against Wales in November.