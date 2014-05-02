De Boer won't rush decision, says brother

The managerial hot seat at Tottenham has been one of the most publicised in football this season, with Ajax boss de Boer claiming he was approached by the Premier League club.

Tottenham moved swiftly to deny they had made a move for the former Ajax and Barcelona defender, though Tim Sherwood is still expected to leave at the end of the season despite being appointed coach until the 2014-15 campaign following Andre Villas-Boas' departure in December.

While Tottenham are adamant they have not entered talks with de Boer, who recently guided Ajax to a fourth consecutive Eredivisie title, it has not stopped Ronald from having his say.

"Frank's feeling is important, the club's philosophy is as well - what kind of football they want to play - that will be decisive," Ronald said.

"He will take his time, to think about it."

Although de Boer is in no rush to make a decision on his managerial future, Ronald believes a move to White Hart Lane would match his brother's ambition.

"Frank knows some of the players there, like (Christian) Eriksen and (Jan) Vertonghen - (Nacer) Chadli and (Mousa) Dembele too - there's lots of quality at the club. I think he can build something," he said.

"It is a nice club with history, one of the nicest clubs in the Premiership. The club has ambition and the budget for it."