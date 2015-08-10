De Bruyne can do better than City - Hecking

Rumours continue to swirl that Manchester City will complete the signing of Kevin De Bruyne, but Wolfsburg boss Dieter Hecking feels the midfielder could move to a bigger club.

The Belgian is reportedly edging closer to a return to the Premier League, with City said to have made a formal bid of around €45million.

De Bruyne has impressed since arriving in the Bundesliga from Chelsea in January 2014 and was named German Player of the Year last term.

And coach Hecking believes De Bruyne will remain a Wolfsburg player - stating the 24-year-old is good enough to attract interest from elsewhere.

"I expect Kevin to stay. With all due respect for Manchester City, it would be different if Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich made a move," he told Kicker.

"I would understand a departure then."

Sporting director Klaus Allofs was of a different opinion, suggesting De Bruyne would have to consider offers from elsewhere.

"I think that interested clubs have turned Kevin's head a bit. We are talking about incredible sums here," Allofs added.

"I understand that all this is on Kevin's mind. He will have to listen to offers. We cannot expect him to just ignore those offers.

"The transfer window remains open for three more weeks. Any interested clubs that still feel they have a chance of signing him will get involved."