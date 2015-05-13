De Bruyne cannot guarantee Wolfsburg future

Kevin De Bruyne says he cannot guarantee his Wolfsburg future amid speculation of a move away from the Bundesliga club.

The Belgium forward has enjoyed a superb season for Dieter Hecking's men, with his 15 goals in all competitions helping Wolfsburg to secure qualification for the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with De Bruyne, and his agent Patrick de Koster has since confirmed that he has had informal contact with those clubs.

And asked about his future by Eurosport, De Bruyne said: "What will happen in the summer I don't know.

"As a player it is so stupid to say that I will stay here and then some big club is coming in and offer Wolfsburg a lot of money that they want and they say you can go or something like that.

"I'm very happy here and I think I will play here next season but I can't give you a 100 per cent guarantee."

De Bruyne was also pressed on his January 2014 switch from Chelsea to Wolfsburg, which followed loan spells with Genk and Werder Bremen.

"[Chelsea manager Jose] Mourinho told me to come back and that's what I did," he added.

"After six months of not playing a lot I told the club that I wanted to leave and I didn't want to go on loan anymore because if you come back you will be always in the same situation.

"I think the decision that I made to come here was a great decision and at the end I think that I'm doing well right now so I'm very happy with all the decisions that I've made."