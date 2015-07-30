De Bruyne a doubt for Supercup clash

Kevin De Bruyne could miss Wolfsburg's German Super Cup clash with Bayern Munich this weekend after picking up a knock in training.

The Belgium playmaker - who continues to be heavily linked with a move to Manchester City - suffered with an apparent back problem on Thursday with coach Dieter Hecking acknowledging he could miss the final at the Volkswagen Arena.

"It is not yet clear whether he can play Saturday," Hecking told Bild.

"With the way he has just moved, it makes little sense."

De Bruyne was named German Player of the Year on Sunday, having attracted the interest of City following a season in which he helped Wolfsburg finish second in the Bundesliga and claim the DFB-Pokal.

As reports intensify over a move to the Etihad Stadium, Hecking added: "You would have to see what's happening between the clubs.

"I cannot say anything more."