De Bruyne is 'unsellable' - Allofs

As Kevin De Bruyne continues to attract the attention of clubs around Europe, Wolfsburg chief executive Klaus Allofs has labelled the Belgian "unsellable".

Former Chelsea man De Bruyne has enjoyed an impressive 2014-15, scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances to take Wolfsburg to second in the Bundesliga.

His performances have alerted a number of clubs, with Manchester City reportedly keen on bringing the forward back to the Premier League.

But Allofs told television show Doppelpass: "At the moment, I'd call him unsellable.

"I am 100 per cent convinced he will play for us next year.

"However, in football things can develop so rapidly, that you can't say this now."