De Gea dismisses Man United ‘lies’

The 20-year-old stopper’s impressive form for the Spanish side over the past 18 months has prompted an endless series of stories linking him with a big money move to Old Trafford, with Sir Alex Ferguson reportedly considering the young Spaniard talented enough to become a worthy successor to current No. 1 Edwin van der Sar.

With Van der Sar set to retire from playing at the end of the current campaign, many have suggested that De Gea, who has a buyout clause of £22 million, may finally join the Red Devils this summer.

However, In a press conference the player himself has insisted that he has not held talks with United or anyone else over a transfer.

"There is nothing, it is all lies," he said. "I know nothing about offers from any team, whether it is other clubs or a renewal from Atletico."

De Gea is also confident the constant speculation regarding a possible move to Manchester United will not damage his relationship with the Atletico fans, as long as he continues to give his all on the pitch.

"I have given my all to this team since I have been here, and that will continue today and tomorrow, I will always fight for this team," he added.

"I do not think the fans have any reason to be against me, we have the best fans in the world and they will support me until my final day, for that I am sure."

By Liam Twomey