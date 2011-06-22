De Gea hints at Atletico stay

The 20-year-old Spanish Under-21 international has been linked with a move to Manchester United in recent months.

And following the retirement of Edwin van der Sar, reports had suggested that an £18 million deal to bring De Gea to Old Trafford was all set to be concluded.

However, De Gea, who is currently with the Spanish squad at the European Under-21 Championships in Denmark, insists he will not consider his future until after the tournament.

“I'm just trying to stay focused on this tournament,” De Gea told talkSPORT.

“It's essential that the players think about only this and not things from outside.

“There is a lot of talk about players leaving Atletico. If the press were to be believed, there would only be two or three players left next season. But Atletico have a great team.

“Any player likes to jump, keep learning and improving. That happens in all areas.

“Manchester is a great club and it's a compliment that I am associated with them, but Atletico is also a big one.”

De Gea has made a total of 84 appearances for Atletico since his promotion to the first team in 2009.

ByBen McAleer