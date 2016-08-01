De Gea impressed by Ibrahimovic impact

David de Gea has hailed the impact of Manchester United new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Swedish star's instant impact at the club.

Ibrahimovic took all of four minutes to score a bicycle kick in his friendly debut against Galatasaray in front of his Swedish fans on Saturday and United's Spanish number one was full of praise for the new addition.

"It's really good to have Zlatan already here, training with the team," De Gea told MUTV.

"You can see he's a top player, he's massive, very big, with a lot of quality and of course he is a top striker.

"I think he will settle in very quickly.

"You can look and it seems like he has been playing here many years already and the same with the other guys we've signed."

De Gea has been delighted with Jose Mourinho's activity during the off-season.

Ibrahimovic is the star addition thus far, with Eric Bailly signing from Villarreal and Henrikh Mkhitaryan another exciting new addition to the club having signed from Borussia Dortmund after his best season yet in Germany, while Paul Pogba is also rumoured to be heading to Old Trafford.

"They are playing really well, their training has been top and I think that we have signed really good players," De Gea said.

"That gives us more energy when you see players like them coming to Manchester and now we have to train all together, trying to be fit as soon as possible and now we're going to play the first game against Leicester City with the Community Shield up for grabs."