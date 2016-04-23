De Gea lauds semi-final hero Martial

David De Gea was happy to pay tribute to Manchester United matchwinner Anthony Martial despite his own heroics in the thrilling 2-1 FA Cup semi-final triumph against Everton.

Spain goalkeeper De Gea magnificently kept out Romelu Lukaku's second-half penalty and was regularly called upon as Everton piled on late pressure.

Chris Smalling's own goal cancelled out Marouane Fellaini's first-half opener with 15 minutes to play but, in stoppage time, France forward Martial crowned a superb individual showing by driving forward to settle the contest and book a final berth against either Crystal Palace or Watford.

"In one second, one action, he scores a goal," De Gea told BBC Sport.

"He's unbelievable. We won the game in the last minute – it's unbelievable."

On his efforts to keep out a well-struck spot-kick from Lukaku, Everton's top scorer who endured a nightmare afternoon in front of goal, De Gea added: "It was a key moment, they played really well and had some chances at the end, but we played really well. We're really happy.

"It is really important for us, for the fans and for the club [to win the FA Cup]. We [also] want to finish in the top four."

Fellaini delighted in scoring against his former employers, who he left to join United under ex-Everton boss David Moyes in 2013.

The Belgium international has endured torrid moments during his time at Old Trafford but is now eyeing Wembley glory, having fallen short for Everton against Chelsea in the 2009 FA Cup final.

"Yes it was a tough game," he said, speaking alongside De Gea. "Everton put on a lot of pressure in the second half.

"After I arrived with Everton I was in a final. Now I'm in one with United, I'm so happy for the club."