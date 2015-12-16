De Gea: No dressing room unrest at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has laughed off suggestions that recent results have led to unrest in the dressing room.

The Old Trafford side were eliminated from the Champions League last week following their 3-2 defeat against Wolfsburg, before being dealt another blow at the weekend when AFC Bournemouth beat them 2-1.

Several reports claimed that morale has dipped following this month's disappointing performances, but De Gea has made it clear the dressing room remains united.

"There's a great atmosphere in the dressing room and at the training ground," De Gea told United's official website.

"The dressing room is very together and united, they are a great set of lads and we're all very happy with the group of players that we have. I think that's really important in a team if it wants to achieve big things."

This weekend's results saw United fall six points behind Leicester City at the top of the Premier League, but De Gea remains optimistic about their chances of winning silverware.

"I think that the Premier League is very competitive and there are a lot of strong teams, fighting hard to climb the table and fighting to win the league," he added.

"It's a real battle, this league is very tough to win and there will be a number of teams who will be in the shake-up for the title, like every year, and let's just hope that we are right up there and in the hunt for that title at the end of the season as that would be very important.

"Challenging for the title is what we all want, to stay up near the top, and to get to April and be in a position where we can win the league, that's what we're going to try to make happen."