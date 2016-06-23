De Gea thanks his critics for motivating him

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea has thanked his critics for motivating him on the back of his performance against Croatia in their final group game of Euro 2016 on Tuesday.

Defending champions Spain went down 2-1 to Croatia, who sealed top spot in Group D in the process, in Bordeaux.

De Gea was criticised after Ivan Perisic's 87th-minute winner, which saw the Manchester United goalkeeper beaten at his near post after a slight deflection.

The loss meant Spain finished runners-up in the group and will face Italy in the round of 16 in a rematch of the 2012 final.

But following a wave of negative comments directed at the 25-year-old, De Gea says the criticism only motivates him to become better.

"The only ones who are defeated are those who lose hope," he said via his official Twitter account.

"Thanks to the critics, you motivate me. To keep fighting!"