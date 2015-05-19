De Gea thanks team-mates after picking up award

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea thanked his team-mates after receiving the club's Players' Player of the Year award, but offered no insight on whether his future lies at Old Trafford.

De Gea has been in outstanding form for United this season, helping them return to the UEFA Champions League under the guidance of manager Louis van Gaal.

But it remains to be seen whether De Gea will be at United next season, with widespread speculation surrounding a potential move back to his homeland with Real Madrid continuing to rumble on.

After accepting the award at United's end-of-season ceremony on Tuesday, De Gea said: "I want to say thank you to my team-mates.

"They have been fantastic this season and I think we have a very good dressing room. I love them."