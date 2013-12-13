De Guzman wants league improvement for Swans

Swansea qualified for the round of 32 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, despite losing 1-0 to St Gallen in Switzerland.

The Welsh side, who will find out their opponents for the next stage on Monday, will now turn their attention to bolstering their points tally in England's top flight.

Swansea sit 10th but have won just five times this season, and Netherlands midfielder De Guzman admits they need to improve.

"It (the break) is a big chance to press on in the Premier League," De Guzman said.

"We have a lot of games coming up over the next two months and it will be great for us to be able to really focus in on the league and try to move up the table.

"It will be difficult but this was the time when we put a good run together last season so hopefully we can do the same again."

De Guzman and his team-mates visit Norwich City on Sunday hoping to keep their position in the top half of the table.

And he knows beating Norwich, who have won three of their last five, will not be easy.

"It will be an open game against them but we have to go there and show our quality and be ready to fight for the win. We have to step up," he added.