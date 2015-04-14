De Jong set to feature in Newcastle run-in

John Carver's side slipped to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat in Monday's 2-0 loss at Liverpool, as Newcastle's season continues to peter out.

However, De Jong may play a part in Newcastle's run-in to provide a much needed spark after spending much of his debut campaign on the sidelines due to a thigh injury and then a collapsed lung suffered in February.

The Netherlands international is now set to play in an under-21s game alongside winger Rolando Aarons, who has missed the past five months with hamstring and thigh problems.

Carver, though, stated that neither is likely to play a part against Tottenham on Sunday.

"We've got a reserve game tomorrow night, and Siem de Jong will definitely play in that," Carver said.

"I'm going to check on Rolando and see how he's feeling.

"If he's up for it, we'll give him some part of the game, but if not we'll leave him alone for now.

"I can't see, to be quite honest, either of them being available for Sunday."