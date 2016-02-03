De Jong signs for LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy have completed the capture of Nigel De Jong following his release from AC Milan.

De Jong made 79 Serie A appearances for Milan but had his contract terminated on Monday, having featured just five times in the league under coach Sinisa Mihajlovic this season.

The 31-year-old Netherlands international is the latest high-profile signing by the MLS club, who recruited former England international Ashley Cole in January.

LA Galaxy used Targeted Allocation Money to sign Dutchman De Jong, with head coach Bruce Arena looking forward to the impact he can have on the team's forwards.

"Nigel is an experienced midfielder who will help the players around him get better," Arena said in a statement.

"He's an outstanding defensive midfielder, has great mobility, can win tackles and distribute the ball quickly so I think he's really going to compliment the players in front of him.

"He will add qualities on the field that can strengthen our team in all areas. We look forward to Nigel coming to Los Angeles and joining our club."

Steven Gerrard is excited by the prospect of De Jong joining the club, lauding his physicality in midfield.

"He's been around Europe and played in big World Cups and he's a quality footballer. I'm looking forward to meeting him, and I've heard good things from Dirk Kuyt," he said.

"He'll make our squad stronger because he's one of the best at what he does which is the holding midfield position.

"He's one of the toughest opponents I've ever faced. Defensively, he covers the ground very well, he's very physical."